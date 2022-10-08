Store employee charged with theft of $14,870

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Managers of the Evereve clothing store on Avalon Boulevard in Alpharetta recently reported that an employee was suspected of stealing nearly $15,000 from the store over a three-month period.
Alpharetta Police responded to the store Sept. 6 and were told an accounting audit had identified several suspicious merchandise returns, which initiated an investigation by store loss prevention staff.
Loss prevention determined an employee, a 40-year-old Duluth woman, had been accepting returns from customers, and was using the receipts to take cash out of the register. The investigation showed thefts occurred from June to August, and losses totaled $14,870.