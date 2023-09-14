Store claims employee stole $30,000 of stock

MILTON, Ga. — A loss prevention officer at Home Depot on Windward Parkway reported to police Sept. 1 that an employee had stolen nearly $30,000 in store merchandise.
The store officer handed police descriptions of each incident, describing dozens of items the suspect, a 31-year-old Alpharetta man, had allegedly stolen from the store from Aug. 2 to Aug. 29.
According to the police report, the store officer was able to cross-reference the stolen items with the store’s inventory using an exception-based reporting system.
At the time of the report, the store officer was unable to provide serial numbers to the stolen items but told police he would forward surveillance footage of the thefts.