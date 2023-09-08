Storage unit customer reports items stolen

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports said unidentified thieves recently burglarized a Dunwoody self-storage facility.
Officers responded to the Public Storage on Dunwoody Park at about 6 p.m. Aug. 14 after a victim discovered his unit had been pried open. The victim reported his storage locker was entered sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14, and roughly $6,000 in cash, electronics and other items were stolen.
A lock on the victim’s storage unit was found intact, but the unit’s door showed signs someone had pried it open, reports said.
No suspects have been identified.