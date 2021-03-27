ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police seized marijuana, THC wax, “mushrooms,” and over $1,400 in cash during a March 11 traffic stop along Henderson Parkway.
Juan Jose Cortes, 24, of Coventry Circle, Alpharetta, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of THC wax with the intent to distribute, possession of psilocybin with the intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object and failure to obey a traffic control device.
A patrol officer stopped Cortes after he was spotted running a stop sign in his truck. The officer smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and asked Cortes how much pot was in the vehicle. Cortes said he had “a little bit” of marijuana in a bookbag, according to police.
Officers searched the pickup and found 81 grams of marijuana, 31 grams of THC wax, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $1,431 in cash, according to the arrest report.
