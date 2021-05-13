DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Stone Mountain teen spotted driving 111 mph on Interstate 285 on April 26 told officers he was speeding to a gas station because he was about to run out of petrol.
Shomari Ajani Anderson, 19, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and improper passing.
According to a patrol officer, Anderson sped past his squad car and made an erratic lane change as they were travelling eastbound on I-285. The speed limit on the interstate was 65 mph. The officer paced Anderson’s speed at 111 mph and pulled him over.
Anderson said he knew he was driving well over 100 mph. He claimed he was trying to get to the east side of town to pay for cheaper gas as his tank was nearing empty, police said.
