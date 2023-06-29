Stone Mountain man cited for drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Stone Mountain motorist June 4 on DUI and drug charges after he had allegedly gotten lost on his way home.
Deputies reported conducting a traffic stop on a driver for failing to maintain lane, driving in the gore and illegal use of a wireless device at Peachtree Parkway and Stoney Point Road around 2 a.m.
Deputies observed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the driver Duery Pope, 48, who said he had gotten lost on the way from Atlanta to his home in Stone Mountain, the report states.
Deputies determined Pope was impaired to the extent that is less than safe to drive and placed under arrest, the report states. Deputies reported locating open containers of alcohol in Pope’s cupholders, a firearm in the center console and a single MDMA pill in a bag in the back of the vehicle.
Pope was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a firearm during commission of a felony, as well as misdemeanor DUI multiple substances, possession of an open alcohol container, failure to maintain lane, driving in gore and unlawful use of a wireless device.