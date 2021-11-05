FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Buford woman during a DUI stop along Buford Highway and found a stolen gun in her vehicle Oct. 24.
Najee Janae Mungur, 30, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property.
Deputies stopped Mungur around 4 a.m. for the DUI, and she admitted she had a firearm and a small amount of pot in her car. Deputies checked the gun, and it had been reported stolen out of Gwinnett County.
Mungur told officers she received it as a gift a few years ago, but she couldn’t specify who gave it to her or where it came from, according to deputies.
