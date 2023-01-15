Stolen vehicle wreck leads to driver’s arrest

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Michigan man after a bizarre wreck and police chase Dec. 24.
Reports said multiple deputies responded to an area around Lake Lanier after receiving reports a truck had wrecked near Vanns Tavern Road and Athens Park Road. Witnesses said two occupants of a Ford F-250 had fled on foot into nearby woods after their truck ran off the roadway.
Deputies believe the two men may have been a theft crew involved in construction material thefts in the community.
Officers began chasing a grey Ford Bronco driven by one of the men, after the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed toward Ga. 369 away from the scene of the wreck.
The chase continued until the vehicle’s tires were deflated using stop sticks on Ga. 369 near Jot Em Down Road. During the chase, the Ford Bronco reached speeds greater than 100 miles per hour, the report said.
After taking the driver into custody, deputies learned the vehicle had been stolen from a nearby residence after the Ford F-250 wreck.
The driver, a 35-year-old Michigan man, was charged with theft by taking, fleeing a felony offense and reckless driving, and was taken to the Forsyth County Jail.