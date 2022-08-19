Stolen vehicle recovered at Dunwoody residence

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have recovered a car that was stolen from a Gwinnett County home in July.
According to a Dunwoody Police, the car was reported stolen from an address on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Gwinnett County on July 31. The owner told police that she had left her car parked at a family member’s house while her driveway was being repaired, and the car was stolen from the home overnight.
The owner said that a friend of the family, a 24-year-old Dunwoody man, was the most likely suspect. Police and the vehicle owner visited the suspect’s mother’s house in Dunwoody and found the car.
While investigating, they were told the suspect confessed to stealing the car to his mother, had given her the keys and left on foot about three hours before. The claim turned out to be false, however, because police found the suspect hiding in the home.
The suspect was arrested for motor vehicle theft and an arrest warrant in Gwinnett County.