Stolen SUV recovered in business parking lot

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An SUV reported stolen in Hall County was recently recovered by deputies during a traffic stop on Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth County.
Authoritiess were alerted Jan. 9 that a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche SUV had been detected entering Forsyth County from Hall County by FLOCK traffic cameras, incident reports said.
Deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Browns Bridge Road and took the driver into custody. After being placed under arrest, the driver told deputies he got the SUV from an uncle and didn’t know it was stolen.
The man was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.