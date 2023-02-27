Stolen packages reported on River Trace Drive

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — When going out for a morning walk in his neighborhood Feb. 8, a homeowners association president was approached by a resident who said her mail was stolen from her mailbox and front porch on River Trace Drive.
The man also told Johns Creek Police he received an email about suspicious vehicles driving through the neighborhood and looking in mailboxes around 6:20 a.m. Feb. 7.
He said he accessed the neighborhood’s camera system and was able to provide license plate info for three vehicles in the area around that time. The first vehicle was described as a white Toyota Corolla with a tag registered in Norcross. The second vehicle was a brown Nissan sedan with a tag registered in Marietta. The third vehicle had a Pennsylvania tag but did not come back with any information, the report said.
Police went to the victim’s home, but she was not there.
Two Feb. 7 reports were also filed regarding larceny from mailboxes, which occurred on Riverclub Parkway, about 1 mile north of River Trace Drive.