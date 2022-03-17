Stolen gun discovered inside abandoned bag in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to Lexington Farms Drive in reference to a welfare check Feb. 25.
An Asian male and female had been seen sleeping in the bushes near the pool of the caller’s residence. Law enforcement checked the perimeter of the pool and mailbox area and were not able to locate anyone. Police found a small black bag in the breezeway near a vending machine. In plain view, police also observed a black handgun in an open pocket of the bag. Police took possession of the bag. The gun was reported to have been stolen out of Atlanta. Once the weapon was secured in the patrol vehicle, they observed an Asian female on the sidewalk and questioned her about the bag and sleeping near the pool area. She was identified and claimed the bag was hers. The firearm was secured into evidence/property.
The suspect stated she came to the location in an Uber with her boyfriend and was supposed to meet another male.
The suspect was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after she admitted having taken methamphetamine several hours before her arrest.