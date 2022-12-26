Stolen credit cards used in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said credit cards stolen from a Milton man were used to steal nearly $1,000 in ATM withdrawals and charge items at an Alpharetta QuikTrip store Dec. 10.
The victim told police that he was drinking at an Atlanta bar close to midnight when he blacked out and woke up at his home in Milton. He said he discovered several of his credit cards and debit card were missing.
Later, the man learned his debit card was used to withdraw $800 from accounts, and his credit cards were used to make nearly $200 in purchases at the QuikTrip store on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta.
Reports said video from the store showed a female suspect using the cards at about 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 10.
The report did not say whether any suspect had been identified or arrested.