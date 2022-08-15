Stolen checks from Alpharetta business altered to perpetrate fraud

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta business owner who sent two checks through the mail in late June has reported that he was defrauded by thieves who stole and forged both checks.
A local business mailed an $810 and $952 check through the Webb Bridge Road post office to an address in Roswell on June 23, according to Alpharetta Police reports. But on July 11, they were told the checks had never arrived.
On July 13, the business owner discovered that both checks had cleared his account, but the “pay to” line had been changed to a different recipient.
Officers “attempted to decipher the name on the deposited checks” to investigate the crime further but were “unable to generate any leads,” the incident report said.