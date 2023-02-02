Stolen car recovered by Dunwoody police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was found Jan. 17 parked and abandoned on Perimeter Center Place.
Police reports said a white 2005 Nissan Titan, bearing no license plate, was located at about 11 p.m. parked at an apartment complex at 60 Perimeter Center Place by a police officer working a parking violation detail.
Searching state and national crime databases, the officer learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Gwinnett County.
No suspects have been identified.