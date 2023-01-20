Stolen bank statements provide access to account

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police spoke with a woman Jan. 4 who reported someone had stolen $200 from her bank account that day.
Bank statements for her checking and savings account had been stolen from her mail Dec. 17, she said. When she checked her bank account, she saw the $200 transaction made toward a credit card, the police report said.
The woman also mentioned that there were four deposits made in small amounts to her account, and all were from Stash Capitol.
The woman closed her bank account and opened a fraud case with the bank.