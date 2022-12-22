Stockbridge woman charged in copper thefts

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge woman has been arrested in connection with a string of copper wire thefts reported at Home Depots in Forsyth and Cobb counties.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the 20-year-old woman Nov. 16, charging her with multiple counts for an incident that occurred in May. Reports stated that on May 14, two people entered the Home Depot on Peachtree Parkway, filled shopping carts with $7,590 worth of copper wire and left without paying.
Deputies were told the woman and “a crew” of other thieves had previously been arrested at a Cobb County Home Depot for a similar theft.