MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a Stockbridge man early Oct. 8 after finding him in a stolen car along Windward Parkway.
While doing business checks at a retail center just after 12:15 a.m., officers found a Chevy Camaro with Arizona plates parked behind the stores. The car was reported stolen out of Phoenix.
Police found Kevin Maurice Haynes, 47, sitting in the backseat of the car with a woman. Officers called the car’s registered owner, who confirmed that it had been stolen. Police then arrested Haynes and charged him with theft by bringing stolen property into state.
