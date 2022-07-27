Statesboro man reports car stolen in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Statesboro man reported that his car had been stolen July 9 after he parked it in a lot off North Point Parkway the night before.
The man told police he had parked the car around 10 p.m. and returned the next morning around 11 a.m. to find that it was missing. He said he contacted several local towing services and none had records of his car.
The man provided police with the license plate number of his 2005 car, which was valued at $5,000. Police could not find any recent hits on the car from license plate readers. The most recent hit was from late June, according to the report.