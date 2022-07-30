Speeding investigation leads to drug charges in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – A driver stopped for speeding on Ga. 400 was arrested by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputies last week after multiple illegal drugs, firearms and cash were found in his vehicle.
According to a sheriff’s office incident report July 11, a 25-year-old man from Ellenwood, Georgia, was stopped on southbound Ga. 400 after he was allegedly observed doing over 90 miles per hour.
After approaching the vehicle on the shoulder of Ga. 400 Exit 11, the deputy allegedly smelled marijuana and observed a Glock handgun with an extended magazine within the vehicle.
The driver reportedly allowed deputies to search his vehicle and confessed that he had a marijuana “blunt” in the car’s center console, a gun under his feet and about an ounce of additional marijuana in the vehicle’s trunk.
Within a black shaving kit, deputies allegedly found a large bottle of unidentified pills and an empty bottle of oxycodone with the name removed from the label and a large wad of cash. Deputies also found another open box of sandwich baggies, and several large bags and containers of marijuana in the vehicle.
The report states that the man told deputies the marijuana was for personal use at parties and the unmarked pills were Percocet for his kidney stones.
The man was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and speeding.
He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and is being held without bond.