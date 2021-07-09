ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man was clocked driving 98 mph on Ga. 400 early June 25. Police allege he then tried to escape a patrol officer who gave chase.
Damon Diontay Ingram, 22, was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude. An officer tried to pull him over after spotting his Chevrolet Monte Carlo speeding and switching lanes on the state highway.
The officer said Ingram sped up when he turned on his lights and sirens. He clocked the Monte Carlo at 108 mph at one point before Ingram exited the highway at Haynes Bridge Road. The vehicle quickly pulled into a dentist office parking lot on Rock Mill Road.
Ingram said he stopped to call his girlfriend. He initially claimed he didn’t see the police cruiser chasing him with its lights and siren on. He later claimed he did see the police vehicle but didn’t realize the officer was chasing him. The officer determined Ingram was trying to elude and took him into custody.
