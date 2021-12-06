‘Sovereign citizen’ driver arrested in Johns Creek traffic stop

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An officer had a brush with a motorist who identified himself as a “sovereign citizen” during a Nov. 11 traffic stop on Medlock Bridge Road.
The patrol officer spotted Christopher Allen Arrington, 45, of Atlanta, driving with an improper tag and pulled him over. Arrington quickly told the officer he’s a sovereign citizen and didn’t need a tag for his vehicle. He couldn’t show a driver’s license, but he did produce his passport.
The FBI defines “sovereign citizens” as anti-government extremists who believe they don’t have to adhere to court orders, law enforcement, pay taxes or follow other laws because they’re “sovereign” from the U.S.
The officer realized Arrington was wanted in Cobb County and the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving had been reported stolen in Tennessee in 2018, police said.
Arrington was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of firearm/knife during crime, possession of marijuana and several traffic offenses.
