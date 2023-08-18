Snellville man arrested in 2022 home burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 44-year-old Snellville man July 26 on charges stemming from a 2022 burglary on Waterstone Drive.
The homeowner reported Nov. 2, 2022, he had received alerts from his Ring doorbell that a person was on the back porch. Footage showed the suspect using a tool to pry open the glass door, which shattered. He also broke a window, the report states.
Deputies and K9 units set up a perimeter around the residence and searched for the suspect, the report states. The K9 tracked the suspect to a pool house in the neighborhood, but he fled in a vehicle.
Deputies recently identified the suspect and charged him with felony first degree residence burglary.