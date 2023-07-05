Snellville man arrested for fraud and assault

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police charged a 25-year-old Snellville man with fraud and assault after an incident at a Dunwoody Macys store.
Officers were called to Perimeter Mall at about 4:45 p.m. June 5, after receiving reports that a suspect was fighting with mall loss prevention associates.
Witnesses reported the incident occurred after store employees were alerted that someone in the store was actively using someone else’s card information to purchase items. Employees said they were able to watch in real-time as the man scanned items to purchase, using card information from multiple customer accounts.
After employees confronted the man, he allegedly became violent and attacked several people.
Police charged the suspect with financial transaction card fraud and assault, then transported him to the DeKalb County Jail.