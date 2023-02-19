Snellville man arrested for Dunwoody robbery

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 24-year-old Snellville man was arrested in connection with a strongarm robbery that occurred in Dunwoody in September.
Police reports and jail records show the man was arrested by Dunwoody police on Jan. 30 on charges of robbery and sale of methamphetamine. However, records did not indicate how the man was identified or apprehended.
A report filed Sept. 9, 2022, said a victim was attacked and robbed while leaving a Dunwoody Chevron gas station at about 5 p.m. During the incident, two suspects grabbed the man, punched him in the face and stole his wallet and car key.
Security camera video was obtained at the scene, but no suspects were identified at the time of the report.
The arrested man is held in custody at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.