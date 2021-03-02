MILTON, Ga. — Police investigated reports of six vehicles broken into in the Crabapple North neighborhood before dawn Feb. 19.
The incidents occurred on Freemanwood Lane, Northern Oaks Court and Basnett Drive. At least two of the vehicles were unlocked, according to police reports. Surveillance video from a home on Basnett Drive showed two hooded suspects rummaging through a 1500 Ram Limited Edition. Investigators were not able to identify the suspects.
Police said the thieves stole wallets, credit and debit cards, cash and other items from the vehicles.
