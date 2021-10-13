DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex along Perimeter Lofts Circle early Sept. 29.
The victim said he and three friends met with a tenant at the Perimeter Lofts apartments to exchange property. They pulled up in two vehicles near the 8000 and 9000 buildings. The suspect, identified as a 23-year-old resident of the apartment complex, came out and began yelling at a woman in the victim’s passenger seat.
According to the police report, the complainant said the tenant pointed a gun at the woman and threatened to shoot her if she ever showed up there again. The woman quickly jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away.
The victim, a 23-year-old Marietta man, was standing in the roadway when the altercation happened. He began running toward the second car, which was about 50 yards away. Before he made it to that vehicle, the suspect and another person caught him and pistol whipped him. He managed to jump into the second car, and the suspect reportedly shot at the vehicle several times as it sped away.
Police said the victim had visible bruising to his temple and was bleeding from the back of his head.
