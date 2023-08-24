Shoplifting suspects flee with $1,860 in candles

MILTON, Ga. — An employee at the Bath & Body Works on Ga. 9 reported that three women stole nearly 70 candles from the store Aug. 2.
The employee said suspects entered the store and grabbed blue mesh shopping bags, proceeding to fill them with candles valued at around $1,860. She reported the suspects ran out of the store to a waiting silver vehicle, passing all points of sale.
The employee described all the suspects as Black women in their early 20s, around 5-foot-7, and weighing between 200 and 250 pounds. She said each wore a blue face mask. She also said one suspect wore a black tank top; another wore a gray hoodie; and the last suspect wore a white T-shirt.
A member of the store’s asset protection team informed police she may have surveillance video. She also said the suspects may be responsible for thefts at other Bath & Body Works locations in Camp Creek and the Atlantic Station.