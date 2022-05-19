Shoplifting suspects arrested returning to Dunwoody store

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested two Atlanta residents May 2 after the pair allegedly stole more than $700 in merchandise from Dillard’s at Perimeter Mall three days prior.
A loss prevention associate told police the pair entered the store April 30, gathered armfuls of clothing and ran out of the store without paying. The suspects returned to the store on May 2, where the associate immediately recognized them and called police, according to the report.
The suspects were holding armfuls of clothing and dropped them as they noticed officers approaching them. Both suspects were detained without incident. Police confirmed the suspects were captured on surveillance video during the earlier shoplifting incident.
Both were charged with shoplifting for the April 30 incident.