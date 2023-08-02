Shoplifting suspect sought for Macy’s employee threat

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who threatened an employee of the Macy’s store at North Point Mall July 10.
Alpharetta police reports said the suspect threatened an employee with a wire cutter, while trying to make off with more than $1,000 in clothing.
The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. when employees saw a female suspect placing clothing into a bag. When a loss prevention employee confronted the woman, she allegedly pulled out a weapon and stated, “this is the South, you can’t touch me, I’ll cut you.”
The suspect dropped all her merchandise and fled the store and mall, driving a U-HAUL rental truck.
Police have not identified a suspect.