Shoplifting incident reported at Roswell gas station

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Police were called to the Exxon gas station on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 17 on the report of a shoplifting incident.
The clerk told police that an unidentified woman, accompanied by two children, asked to exchange close to $21 worth of coins into cash. Surveillance footage showed the woman began getting upset and began recording the encounter with her cell phone. The woman and her children left the store carrying candy valued at $10.
Police advised the clerk to notify them if the woman returned.
