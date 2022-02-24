Shoplifters take items at North Point store

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Alpharetta police responded to a shoplifting call Feb. 10 at JC Penny on North Point Circle.
An employee stated she was working the register doing paperwork when she observed two males in the girl’s clothing section behind her. She said when she turned around, she made eye contact with one of the suspects and had a bad feeling. The two men took multiple articles of clothing ran out of the upstairs door.
She advised she saw the two males enter a black, two-door passenger vehicle, possibly a Lexus. There were no cameras in the store near the area of the theft and no cameras at the exit or parking lot. Both males were wearing a combination of red, white and purple clothes. At the time of the report, JC Penny was unable to provide a list of what items were taken.