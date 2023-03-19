Shoplifter pulls hammer on store security officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police say a loss prevention officer at North Point Mall was threatened with a hammer by a suspect who allegedly shoplifted numerous items from the mall March 4.
Police were called to the Macy’s at North Point Mall at about 6 p.m. and were told a suspect entered the store and began stealing clothing items.
When the store’s security officer approached the suspect and attempted to get him to return the stolen items, the suspect allegedly produced a hammer and threatened the guard with it before fleeing the scene.
Video of the incident was available for officers to view, but at the time of the report, no suspect was identified.