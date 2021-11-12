DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a Victoria Secret at the Perimeter Center mall Oct. 27 after a woman reportedly stole $1,500 worth of clothes and shoved an employee who tried to stop her.
A manager told officers the suspect went into a changing room and stuffed several items in a bag, then proceeded to walk out without paying for them. When an associate tried to intercept the suspect, she pushed the employee on the shoulder and knocked her out of the way.
The manager said a man was waiting for the suspect outside the store.
Mall security guards reviewed surveillance footage and gave police the license plate of the Hyundai Tuscon the suspect drove away in. It was registered to an Atlanta woman.
Police had yet to make any arrests.
