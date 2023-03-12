Shooting victim found along Old Ferry Way

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound at Old Ferry Way Feb. 28.
Officers arrived on the scene after they received reports of shots fired and screaming sounds. They found the victim near an empty black Pontiac with the engine running and driver side door open. There were several 45 mm shell casings found next to the car.
Crime Scene Investigations joined the police and marked off the crime scene while Emergency Medical Services took the victim to the hospital. The case is still being investigated.