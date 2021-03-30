DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to reports that a patient at the Peachford Hospital, a behavioral health treatment center along Peachford Road, sexually harassed another patient March 17.
The victim told officers he was sleeping in the hospital’s quiet room the evening of March 16 when a 23-year-old Atlanta man came in and made suggestive comments and got mad when he rebuffed him. The victim said the man slapped him then dragged his mattress out of the quiet room and tossed it in the hallway.
Police questioned the suspect who said he was admitted to the hospital after being picked up for loitering. He denied the victim’s allegations, but he confessed that he often makes suggestive remarks to women. Staff told officers the man regularly makes sexually inappropriate comments to female staff, but noted he’s never made such remarks to a man before.
The nurse said the victim was moved to a unit with tighter security because he constantly makes unwarranted 911 calls. Police found no evidence to support the man’s harassment claims.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.