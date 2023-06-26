Sexual battery reported in downtown Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a man allegedly responsible for sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Alpharetta June 3.
Police said a female victim was walking back to her car from the JINYA Ramen Bar off South Main Street in downtown Alpharetta, when she was approached and groped by an unidentified man. The victim was able to escape and ran into Mountain High Outfitters, where someone called 911.
Police were able to locate security camera footage of the incident but were unable to locate the suspect.