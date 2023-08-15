Sexual assault reported at senior living facility

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta senior living facility resident told police July 25 that she was sexually assaulted during a recent incident at the facility off Westside Parkway.
The woman said she was assaulted by an 88-year-old man, who also lives at the facility, while she was waiting for a ride in lobby of the building. Reports allege the man pinned her against a couch and began touching her without permission.
The woman freed herself and fled the area, the report said. She later learned other female residents had previously accused the man of similar violations.
Police have not positively identified a suspect in this case, the report said.