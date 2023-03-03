Sex offender arrested for failure to comply

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested Anthony McKenzie, 38, of Cumming Feb. 17 for failure to comply with requirements as a registered sex offender in Forsyth County.
A sergeant of the Cumming Police Department notified deputies Jan. 26 that McKenzie had followed a family around Marshall’s and made contact with their 2-year-old. The family told police that McKenzie had followed them out to the parking lot as well, the sheriff’s report states.
A Cumming Police officer stopped McKenzie’s vehicle after the incident earlier that day. The description and license plate number matched those taken at the scene of the incident, the report states.
A Sheriff’s Office deputy had also completed a separate incident report Jan. 25 after McKenzie followed and made contact with a 16-year-old girl at Walmart. McKenzie is alleged to have followed the girl out of the store to her parent’s car, the report states.
Deputies arrested McKenzie for failure to comply with requirements as a sex offender, false information on sex offender registration and felony probation violation.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $16,540.