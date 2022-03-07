Sex offender accused of trying to lure 11-year-old girl at Roswell bus stop

ROSWELL, Ga. — A registered sex offender from Florida is behind bars after Roswell police say he tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into his car on Feb. 16.
The suspect, William Marvin Howard, 71, was convicted of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to 15 years old in 2019, according to Georgia’s sex offender registry.
While he and the juvenile did not have a pre-existing relationship prior to the incident, Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo said they lived in the same neighborhood of Warm Springs Circle in Roswell. Howard is now facing a single count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Lupo said police began to investigate the incident after the girl’s mother researched the sex offender registry, found Howard and called the Roswell Police Department to report witnessing Howard approach her daughter as she was getting off the school bus and offer to give her a ride home.
As police continued to investigate the incident, Lupo said they found probable cause to arrest Howard. He was taken into custody just outside his home on March 1 and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
Roswell Police Chief James Conroy praised the girl’s mother for her quick action.
“The quick thinking and decisive action of this parent is a model for all of us and demonstrates well the necessary partnership between our community and the police in protecting our most vulnerable population – our children,” Conroy said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson at cdickerson@roswellgov.com, or 770-640-4453. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.