DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man was arrested late Oct. 7 when police responded to a fight between two security guards at Perimeter Mall.
Joseph Nathan Newton, 68, was charged with assault. The alleged victim, a 28-year-old Lawrenceville man, told officers he and Newton had been arguing most of their shift that day. The bickering was over a door to one of the stores that had not been secured properly. Newton said the victim dismissed him when he showed him how to properly secure the door.
Shortly before their shift was scheduled end, a supervisor called the two men into his office to mediate. The supervisor asked the co-workers to shake hands and end their disagreement, but Newton refused to shake the other’s hand. The men began arguing again, and Newton allegedly pulled out a knife then lunged at the other guard, the supervisor and victim both told police. Two guards then pushed Newton out of the office.
Officers questioned the suspect, who denied ever pulling his knife from his pocket. He did say the blade was open because he was “ready.” Police watched surveillance footage, which police said showed Newton holding something in his hand as he was dragged out of his supervisor’s office.
