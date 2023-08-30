Second suspect arrested in 2022 home burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 38-year-old Lawrenceville man Aug. 17, a second suspect charged for a 2022 burglary on Waterstone Drive.
The homeowner reported Nov. 2, 2022, he had received alerts from his Ring doorbell the suspect was on the back porch. The footage showed the suspect allegedly using a tool to pry open the glass door, which shattered. He also broke a window, the report states.
Deputies and K9 units set up a perimeter around the residence and searched for the first suspect, the report states. The K9 tracked the suspect to a pool house in the neighborhood, but he fled in a vehicle.
Both suspects were later identified and charged with felony first degree residence burglary. The second suspect faces a second count of the same charge.