DUNWOODY, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct call April 25 at the Latina Meat market along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Police arrested a Seattle, Washington, man accused of stealing merchandise and accosting a customer in the parking lot. Marian Jackson, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct.
A store clerk told officers Jackson swiped a bottle of Listerine mouthwash, a stick of Old Spice deodorant and two bags of potato chips. Police said they found the items in his back pockets. Outside, a man claimed Jackson began yelling at him and claiming that his GMC Yukon belonged to him. Police say he tugged on the SUV’s door handles trying to get inside the vehicle.
