MILTON, Ga. — A suspected car thief stole a vehicle with a dog inside July 15. The suspect swiped the vehicle from the parking lot of the Publix in the Birmingham Crossroads shopping center.
Police located the suspect, 33-year-old James Breedlove, driving the stolen vehicle in central Georgia hours later. They were able to recover Rebel, the stolen pooch, and reunite him with his owners. Breedlove ran from the car and escaped on foot, according to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police said it wasn’t clear if the man has any ties to Milton. Investigators had no reason to suspect he remains in the area. Police were still on the search for Breedlove and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to email tips to Detective Khalil Bouziane at khalil.bouziane@cityofmiltonga.us.
