Scammers try recruiting woman for information

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police Aug. 30 that someone had attempted to scam her out of money when she applied to a job online.
After applying for the position, the police report said the woman was interviewed via text message and received what she thought to be a job offer.
But the company Professional Text Consultants Inc. was later discovered to be fraudulent, the police report said, using the name of a reputable company in Florida.
The woman completed a document regarding her new employment Aug. 29, requiring her personal phone number, home address, email, Social Security card, green card and other personal information.
After she sent the document to the fake company, the police report said the business began to insist she send them $650. When she refused to do so, the report said the company began to give the woman the cold shoulder.