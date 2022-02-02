Scammer takes Roswell victim for thousands of dollars

ROSWELL, Ga. ––Police were dispatched to Brookside Place Jan. 24, in reference to a fraud complaint. The victim reported a caller claiming to work in Amazon’s security and fraud department notified him that recent purchases were made to his Amazon account, and the items were to be delivered to an address in Ohio.
Over the course of several hours, the scammer convinced the victim to purchase five Target gift cards – $500 each – and one Apple gift card at $500, providing the access numbers to the scammer.
The scammer explained that with each purchase he was able to get closer to other “scammers” attacking his accounts.
The caller then convinced the victim to download an app on his iPad called “Any Desk” which provided the IP address to the scammer, securing access to his iPad.
The scammer then convinced the victim to create a Zelle account through Wells Fargo that provided him access to the man’s checking account
After hours on the phone, the scammer stated that he would call back to follow up with the progress on “securing” the victims’ Amazon account. The victim went to a Wells Fargo branch and reported the fraudulent activity on his account and no funds seemed to be missing. The scammer called back but it was not answered. The victim was advised to flag his credit for additional fraudulent attempts.
