Scammer directs payment to alternate bank account

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police July 24 that he had been contacted by an alleged employee of an architectural firm, who requested $25,200 by wire for design plans.
The victim said he used bank wiring instructions provided in an email and sent the money through an online banking application, the police report said. He later received an email from the employee, who the victim had been working with for around four months, inquiring about the money.
The victim had wired the money to a bank in New York, the report said, but the employee said the instructions were for a local bank in Atlanta.
Police said the incorrect instructions may have been sent to the victim as part of a phishing scam. The victim had spoken to the head of security at the bank in New York, who said the account where the funds were deposited was frozen and a portion of the assets were still in the account.