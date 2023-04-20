Scam victim duped for Peloton treadmill

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police were notified March 27 that a resident had been duped out of more than $1,200 in an online transaction for a Peloton Treadmill and other exercise equipment he’d found on the website OfferUp.
The victim said that on March 26, he began exchanging texts with the seller, and they agreed upon a price of $1,239 for the treadmill, the police report said, including shipping from Statesboro.
The seller texted a shipping label from the UPS Store on Northside Drive in Statesboro with a tracking number, showing that the items would be shipped to the victim after receipt of the money. The seller asked that the payment be transferred to his wife’s Zelle account.
The victim transferred the money but became suspicious and contacted the UPS store in Statesboro. The store manager said he had no record of the shipping label texted to the buyer.
The manager also said the store would not have shipped an item as large and heavy as the Peloton Treadmill.
The victim’s bank confirmed that the money had been transferred.