Scam takes woman for thousands of dollars

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman informed police April 13 that she had provided thousands of dollars to an individual in a scam that covered three days.
The victim said she was on her computer when several ads began to pop up, rendering her computer unusable. She said a message then popped up, saying her computer was locked and advising her to call a number to regain access.
The individual on the phone said someone had gained her information and was attempting to purchase online pornography with her bank information. The victim was then provided instructions to obtain around $20,000 in gift cards through specific stores.
The victim bought $20,000 in gift cards from Walmart, Home Depot and Lowes, then provided the individual with the gift cards’ numbers and security codes via text message. She also converted nearly $13,500 of her bank account money into Bitcoin using Coinflip.
The individual banks and Social Security Administration have been notified.