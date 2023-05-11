Scam nets $8,500 cash from Alpharetta bank

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said an unidentified female stole $8,500 from the iThink Financial credit union April 26 while using the identity of another bank customer.
Officers were told a woman entered the bank on Mansell Road at about noon and requested a withdrawal of $8,500 for a vehicle downpayment after providing bank employees with a license and account number.
Because the ID card provided matched the given account number, the credit union proceeded with the transaction and gave the woman cash. But bank officials later learned the actual customer was not the individual who made the withdrawal and they had been defrauded.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified by police.